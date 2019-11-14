• Defiance County
Planning commission:
The Defiance city planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider two items.
The commission will consider a permanent zoning recommendation for the northwest corner of Elliott and Carpenter roads which was recently annexed into Defiance, as well as a conditional use permit request by Brock Lime to add a 1,088 square-foot dwelling on a lot approximately 120 feet east of Wilson and West High streets.
