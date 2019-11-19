An industry-oriented zoning designation has been recommended for an area recently annexed into Defiance’s northside.
During its monthly meeting Monday, the city planning commission followed the request of applicant William Roehrs for M-3 (heavy manufacturing) zoning on 91.06 acres at the northwest corner of Elliott and Carpenter roads. The property rests in Section 12 of Noble Township, and is surrounded by land with M-3 and B-3 (highway and general business) zoning.
“We think that there’s some potential ... that’s been shown already for that type of zoning,” said Mike Roehrs. “It’s consistent with the zoning right across the street and just down the road from it.”
The matter will now go to city council for final approval.
Council had approved an ordinance allowing annexation of the property on Sept. 3. The ordinance stipulated that the property owners would not be required to hook into water and sanitary services until the property is developed.
Also Monday, the planning commission approved a conditional use permit requested by Brock Lime, 820 W. High St., for a new 1,088 square-foot residential dwelling near the intersection of Wilson and West High streets. The lot is located on the north side of West High.
Because the new home will be considered an expansion of the existing lot, utilities such as water, sewer and electricity can hook into the infrastructure already there.
The city’s zoning commissioner, Rex Robison, noted that if the new home is later broken away from the lot, a lot split will need approval. This would require separate utility hookups and a street curb cut, according to Robison.
A separate sewer extension for the new home would cost approximately $9,000 today, a commission member indicated.
In another matter, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann commented on city voters’ passage of a city charter amendment on Nov. 5 that combines the planning commission and the board of zoning and building appeals in 2020.
McCann asked that present commission members let him know in coming weeks whether they would like to serve on the new board.
