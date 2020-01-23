• Defiance County

Meeting set:

The Defiance and Paulding Soil and Water Conservation Districts will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Defiance Knights of Columbus hall, 111 Elliott Road, Defiance, to learn about Gov. Mike DeWine's H2Ohio initiative. A total of $30 million has been allocated to agriculture to fund best management practices that are proven to reduce nutrient runoff.

The meeting, directed by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, will outline the cost-share practices, along with the application process, explain the certification process and answer any questions regarding the H2Ohio program.

