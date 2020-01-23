• Defiance County
Meeting set:
The Defiance and Paulding Soil and Water Conservation Districts will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Defiance Knights of Columbus hall, 111 Elliott Road, Defiance, to learn about Gov. Mike DeWine's H2Ohio initiative. A total of $30 million has been allocated to agriculture to fund best management practices that are proven to reduce nutrient runoff.
The meeting, directed by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, will outline the cost-share practices, along with the application process, explain the certification process and answer any questions regarding the H2Ohio program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.