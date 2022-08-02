Defiance County commissioners briefly touched on efforts to clean up the former SK Hand Tool Corp. property along Hopkins Street in Richland Township during their Monday meeting and also discussed a proposed new contract with the Fort Defiance Humane Society (see related story).
During his weekly update on highway projects and landfill maintenance, Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter noted that his office has been receiving interest in the SK Hand Tool Corp. project in which large amounts of concrete — from the torn-down factory’s floor — will be removed from the site.
He said the landfill would take this material for free.
However, Commissioner David Kern — a member of the county land bank which owns the property — indicated that much concrete will be involved, perhaps 30,000 tons.
The land bank will be extending a contract for the concrete removal, but its board isn’t sure whether the concrete would be crushed on site or taken away. Kern cautioned that if the work is done on-site, the process will take some time, create loud noise and be “extremely dusty for the neighborhood.”
On road matters, Schlatter noted that no date has been set for the new concrete deck to be poured on the Harding Road bridge over the Auglaize River, just south of the Defiance city limits. However, progress is being made on the structure.
He said a new concrete bridge deck typically takes four weeks to cure, although he isn’t sure that much time will be needed in this instance.
Just opened on Friday was the rebuilt Hopkins Street bridge in Defiance which received a new concrete deck and beams.
Several cement stabilization projects were mentioned as part of Schlatter’s report as well, Buckskin Road — north of Hicksville — among them.
Another two weeks may be needed before this process — in which the road bed is churned up and reconstituted with a cement mixture — is ready to be undertaken by the project contractor. In the meantime, the county’s highway crews are working on culvert replacement and grading, according to Schlatter.
The road will be finished with new asphalt.
A recent cement stabilization project in the same vicinity — on Kramer Road in Milford Township — has been officially completed with berming, Schlatter explained.
And a third such project — reworking Tittle and Ashwood roads west of Defiance — is nearing. Schlatter said equipment is being moved in for the Tittle Road work.
Both roads are being relocated to align better with the CSX Railroad tracks and Defiance County Road 424.
Addressing a project that was completed last year under contract, Kern noted the fine condition of Wichman Road, along the Maumee River near the Henry County line. This too was a cement stabilization project, and remedied the road’s eroded north shoulder along the river.
Also Monday, commissioners journeyed to Paulding — along with Defiance County’s wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch — to discuss a new contract for the Auglaize River Sewer District with Paulding County commissioners.
The district is located generally along the Auglaize River in Defiance and Paulding counties.
More than a decade ago sewers were built in those populated areas as a way to meet an Ohio EPA mandate to eliminate water pollution caused by failing septic tanks. A lagoon was constructed just west of Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, and north of the Defiance-Paulding county line.
The two counties are discussing a new agreement for accepting waste from Paulding County into the three treatment lagoons on Ohio 111, although no decisions were made Monday. Discussions will be continued at a later date.
In other business, Monday commissioners met with Defiance County Auditor Jill Little to discuss the purchase of a new computer server.
