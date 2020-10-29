Defiance ornament

Defiance’s Holiday Decorating Committee has announced that its annual ornament will feature St. Paul Lutheran Church, which is celebrating 150 years. The ornament sells for $10 and is available at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, 325 Clinton St. Proceeds from the sales help support the maintenance and purchase of lighted holiday displays.
