Optimists donation
Photo courtesy of Elisha Roberts

The Defiance Optimists Club has donated $1,000 to One Step at a Time to support the group’s 10th annual 5k run/walk for suicide prevention. This year’s event will be held at Boy Scout Camp Lakota. The event starts at 9 a.m. September 25 and will be free this year. Those who pre-register will receive a free t-shirt. Online registration is not yet available.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments