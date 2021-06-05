The Defiance Optimists Club has donated $1,000 to One Step at a Time to support the group’s 10th annual 5k run/walk for suicide prevention. This year’s event will be held at Boy Scout Camp Lakota. The event starts at 9 a.m. September 25 and will be free this year. Those who pre-register will receive a free t-shirt. Online registration is not yet available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.