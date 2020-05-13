The impact of the coronavirus situation is taking a big toll on Defiance city revenues, and may continue to do so for awhile.
That was the message imparted by Finance Director John Lehner during a city council finance committee meeting Tuesday night.
The session was part of council's regular meeting, when Mayor Mike McCann announced postponement of the city's annual fireworks display and council took action on two ordinances (see related story).
Lehner informed council that receipts from the city's 1.8% income tax — five-sixths of which goes go the general fund or police/fire fund — were down by 36% in April when compared to the same month one year ago. Some $1,472,536 was taken in during April 2019 while this year's comparable figure was $939,448.
This followed a weak February, when revenues were down by 13.7% over the same month in 2019, but a strong March when they rose by 12% during the same period.
Year-to-date, the income tax levied on those who live and work in Defiance generated $3,600,844 through April, or $497,568 less than during the same period of 2019, a 12.1% drop.
Lehner offered projections for the remainder of the year, predicting a 40% decrease in May followed by 20% in June and 10% for each of the remaining months this year.
Lehner's projections show 2020 income tax totals at $9,806,511 compared to $10,898,694 last year. That projection represents a 10% decrease, or just about $1.1 million.
City officials plan to cover some of the difference with cash reserves. The city's general fund balance, for example, stands at $3 million, and Lehner is projecting that the figure will be $2.5 million by year's end.
But as the figures suggest, some of the difference also would be covered by keeping a lid on certain spending. Capital projects like street resurfacing are expected to be postponed for the year along with other things such as tree-related sidewalk repairs.
Some realignment of expenditures — shifting around $165,000 in debt service for the ongoing Commerce Drive extension project, for example — or not filling a couple city employee retirements would help bridge the gap as well, according to Lehner.
Income tax revenues aren't the only things taking a hit.
Interest income may drop by $45,000, Lehner explained, while fees and fines from Defiance Municipal Court are expected to bring in $40,000 less.
And receipts from the state's gas tax — increased by the Ohio General Assembly last year — are dropping too, with Lehner noting that the tax is generating about 40% less statewide. The city expected to receive approximately $215,000 more in gas tax receipts this year due to last year's rate increase, but that projection is now at about $102,000 more, a difference of some $113,000.
Despite Lehner's best guess at the numbers, he suggested that much uncertainty remains, and there is concern about 2021. He noted that one source suggests that 10% unemployment would persist through 2021, an eventuality that would harm income tax receipts.
"We can hope for better and maybe plan for worse," he said. "I don't know that it will get much worse in 2020. ... 2021 becomes an even bigger question mark because it's all about how fast we're going to bounce back, and I don't know. Clearly, I don't know. I don't think anybody knows."
Lehner also provided an update on water department revenue which is up by 11.6% over the same period of last year while sewer revenue is down 4%. But he said this reflects what was expected with the new rate structure that went into effect recently.
