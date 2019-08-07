Defiance City Council and members of Mayor Mike McCann’s administration were invited Tuesday night to participate in a firefighters workshop next month.
The invitation was extended by city firefighters Isiah Frazier and Mike Harris during council’s regular meeting, and preceded action on council’s light legislative agenda in which a new contract was approved with a city employee union (see related story on page A5).
The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 918’s “Feel the Heat” program is planned on Sept. 14 at the city’s wastewater plant on Ohio 281, next to General Motors.
According to a letter inviting officials and the media, the event is a “workshop for elected officials to become more familiar with their fire and rescue division by hands-on experience.”
The event will begin at 8 a.m. and last about four to five hours, and include four scenarios — a live fire, vehicle extrication, search and rescue, and a megacode/CPR rescue call.
Officials will be afforded the opportunity to suit up in firefighter gear and experience the same sensations and challenges faced by firefighters, or they can choose to observe only, according to Frazier, IAFF Local 918’s president. He told council that the event is “about giving you a taste, and seeing what I see.”
Harris — IAFF Local 918’s secretary — added that the union has been pushing local firefighters “to really get a better working relationship” with local officials by allowing them “to step in our shoes for just a couple hours” to see “what we do on a daily basis. ... We really want you guys to participate.”
“It’s something that a lot of communities are doing, and it is paying dividends for both you as a governing body and us,” said Frazier. “It makes it easier when we start asking for something — a piece of equipment. You know why we need it.”
The aforementioned letter explained the different scenarios planned at the event, noting that the live fire “will be a controlled situation, but will nevertheless provide an opportunity to see and feel what firefighters deal with on a daily basis.”
The extrication scenario will involve hydraulic tools to simulate procedures used in responding to a vehicle crash with entrapment, while the search and rescue scene “will be a simulation of what it is like to search in a smoke-filled environment while trying to locate a victim,” according to the letter.
The last scenario will allow participants “to be a part of an EMS crew on call for an unresponsive patient that is not breathing,” noted the letter. “We will run you step by step (in) how we would do this task in real life. We believe this will provide you a perspective ... as never seen before.”
Frazier said the Sept. 14 date could be changed if need be to ensure that all officials have an opportunity to attend.
State elected officials — Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley and Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel — also have been invited to the event, along with some media.
