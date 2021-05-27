A Defiance nursing home has been named in a local lawsuit concerning a former resident.
The suit was filed on behalf of Cheryl Harrow, administrator of the Estate of Judith K. Roehrig (who died in January), in Defiance County Common Pleas Court. It names Laurel Health Care Company, Westerville, dba The Laurels of Defiance; and Oak Health Care Investors, Westerville, as defendants.
Filed by attorney Michael Bell of the firm Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault Co., Maumee, the suit notes that Roehrig had been a resident of The Laurels of Defiance — located at 1701 S. Jefferson Ave. — through February 2020.
It alleges that Roehrig experienced “development and progression of a severe pressure sore, dehydration and malnutrition, development of multiple infections and severe decline in her general health.”
The suit claims that timely and appropriate notice was not provided to decedent’s family or doctor for significant changes in condition.”
It accuses the nursing home of “negligent” hiring and retention of employees, calling this a “substantial factor and proximate cause” of the Roehrig’s “injuries and damage.”
The suit claims that the facility allegedly failed to care for Roehrig properly and ensure her well-being in a number of ways.
It stops short of claiming that the nursing home caused Roehrig’s death, stating that “as a direct and proximate result of defendant’s negligence, Judith K. Roehrig sustained serious personal injury, suffered a loss of dignity, endured physical pain, endured conscious mental anguish, lost enjoyment of her life and lost her ability to enjoy normal daily activities.”
The suit seeks a monetary judgment against the defendants.
An attempt to contact Laurel Health Care Company in Westerville (near Columbus) for comment was unsuccessful before press time Wednesday. A phone message was not returned Wednesday.
