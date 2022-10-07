Defiance Healthcare and Rehabilitation, 395 Harding St., owned by Certus Healthcare in Cleveland, is expected to have all residents relocated by Oct. 15, according to Michelle Hoff, regional director of operations for Certus Healthcare Management.
"Certus Healthcare Management has made the difficult decision to close the Defiance facility and merge those residents that want to go over to Bryan Healthcare or other skilled nursing facilities in the area," she stated in en email to The Crescent-News.
She said the facility had 48 residents. They and their families were given the option of moving to Certus' other local facility (Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation), which is "a much bigger facility." She said some chose that option.
The 395 Harding St. location has 90 beds, but she said it was operating at less than 80% capacity like Defiance's other skilled nursing facilities.
"The decision was made based on a market analysis," explained Hoff. "... We felt this was in the best interest of the residents and the staff," Hoff said. "When you look at a building that size, and being less than 80% occupied, it's very difficult to continue to run."
She said the building was purchased last December by Certus, which operates 20 other facilities in Ohio, according to its website.
Besides the aforementioned Bryan facility, the closest other one is Heritage Village of Waterville and Perrysburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation. Most of the others are in the Cleveland area or eastern Ohio.
Hoff said efforts to find another use for the building — located due east of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital — is underway.
"As a company we've had some people reach out to us as far as repurposing the building," adding that these inquiries are being assessed.
