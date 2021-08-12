At the confluence of the Auglaize and Maumee rivers, firefighters from area fire departments gathered for a training session on Wednesday evening.

In Defiance's Kingsbury Park, from 6:30 p.m. until about 9 p.m., firefighters from Noble Township, South Richland and Defiance gathered for relay pumping training session.

The maze of hoses ran between three engines as the first pumped about 1250 gallons per minute out of the Maumee, and to a second engine that then forced the water to a third engine where about 950 gallons per minute were sprayed into the Auglaize.

Seen here are photos taken at the event.

