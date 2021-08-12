At the confluence of the Auglaize and Maumee rivers, firefighters from area fire departments gathered for a training session on Wednesday evening.
In Defiance's Kingsbury Park, from 6:30 p.m. until about 9 p.m., firefighters from Noble Township, South Richland and Defiance gathered for relay pumping training session.
The maze of hoses ran between three engines as the first pumped about 1250 gallons per minute out of the Maumee, and to a second engine that then forced the water to a third engine where about 950 gallons per minute were sprayed into the Auglaize.
Seen here are photos taken at the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.