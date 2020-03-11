Defiance City Schools will host its 30th annual Night of the Arts at the Defiance High School on March 19. This event, highlights the artistic and musical talents of the Defiance Middle School/High School students.
Initiated as a way of celebrating both Music in Our Schools Month and Youth Art Month, this event has evolved into a unique format celebrating the fine arts. The evening’s events will begin at 5 p.m. when all displays will be available for viewing in the café/commons area and middle school hallway. This enables parents, students and community members to enjoy the art and all the displays that students have made before the evening’s entertainment.
Master of ceremonies for the evening will be Jamie Blank, who will be introducing each of the performing groups and sharing information about the artwork, which will be displayed in the cafeteria and middle school hallway.
The music portion of this evening’s program begins at 5:55 p.m. when the Varsity Blues will perform “The Star Spangled Banner,” under the direction of Eric West. The schedule will be in the format of four mini concerts. The eighth-grade choir will start it off at 6 p.m. performing “The Tide Rises, the Tide Falls,” “Ubi Caritas” and “Sing Hosanna!” under the direction of Jody Donsbach, with accompanist Lori Schultz. The sixth-grade Bulldog Band is next under the direction of Kevin Heidbreder and Christa Jones, and they will perform selections titled “Eagle Crest March,” “Air of Nobility” and “Dragon Riders.”
During the 6:30 p.m. presentation, the A Capella Choir will perform. Directed by West with accompanist Schultz, and student teacher Hayley Hoss, they will sing “Fa Una Canzona,” “Safe With Me” and “Cindy.” Next, the seventh-grade Cadet Band will perform “William Told Too Much,” “Be Still My Soul” and “Junk Funk.” Jones directs this group.
At 7 p.m. the sixth-grade choir will perform under the direction of Donsbach. They will perform “This Train,” “O Rushing Wind” and “Pete, Pete!” The middle school Bulldog Blues Band will follow. This band is comprised of seventh- and eighth-graders who are interested in learning about jazz and improvisation. They will perform “Shake It Off,” “Blue ‘n’ Moody” and “Rockin’’Robin” under the direction of Jacob Henry.
The evening’s last performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and include the high school Jazz Band and the seventh-grade choir. The high school Jazz Band, under the direction of Heidbreder, will perform “Forget You,” “Road Song” and “Day Tripper.” In conclusion, the seventh-grade choir, directed by Donsbach, will sing “Changamano,” “Call Me Friend” and “Seize the Day.” Schultz is the accompanist.
Students in grades 6-12 will have art work and projects displayed throughout the evening. High school art teachers Melanie Wilson and Mandy Keck will have their students’ artwork displayed in the cafeteria. Middle school art teach, Kara Pieracini will display middle school artwork in a classroom in the main hall of the middle school building. The artwork is of many forms revealing the impressive talents of our young people.
The World Language Department and their teachers Amy McDonald, Haylee Ziegler, Jenna Gibson and Kelly Gerken, as well as the family and consumer science teachers Heidi Yeazel and Jodi Bays will have projects displayed in the cafeteria. The CADD program projects, supervised by Tom Mutchler, will be displayed in the hallways on the north side of the gym. Jennifer Long’s sixth-grade music technology students will have compositions on display.
The high school art department also is hosting “make and take” activity stations, at no charge to participants and the National Honor Society will hold a bake sale.
The academic boosters will sell hot dogs, water and the famous Bud’s Restaurant pies from 5-8 p.m. in the cafeteria.
