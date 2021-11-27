LAS VEGAS — Defiance native Alan Busteed and his group Tinto Tango were the winners of Best Tango Album of the year for 2021 during the Latin Grammy Awards here on Nov. 18.
A 1974 graduate of Defiance High School, Busteed is the solo violinist in the quintet which includes three Argentinians and two Americans. Band members are: Dino Durand, guitar; Mariano Dugatkin, bandoneon; Matias Piegari, piano; and Stewart Rosen, string bass. The bandoneon, the quintessential tango instrument, is a relative of the accordion.
“Latin Grammy Acadmey Person of the Year Award for 2021 went to salsero Ruben Blades,” said Busteed. “He’s a former winner in our tango category. (It’s) amazing to follow in the footsteps of Arturo Sandoval, virtuoso trumpet player, and the legendary Leopoldo Federico, past tango winners.”
Tinto Tango’s surprise win made news in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the world capital of tango. Rafa Sardina co-produced the winning album, “Tinto Tango play Piazzolla.” Sardina, a Spaniard, has 18 Grammy and Latin Grammy wins to his credit, having worked closely with Stevie Wonder, Luis Miguel, John Legend and Lady Gaga.
The entire Latin Grammy experience in Las Vegas left lasting memories for Busteed.
“Once we accepted the award we went backstage,” recalled Busteed. “Our band was funneled into photo ops, interviews and we were given special transport to the Red Carpet with luminaries. For a violinist who plays symphony concerts most of the time, Vegas was a change of pace.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.