Defiance and Napoleon are among Ohio's safest communities according to a home security and safety advocacy group.
The website Safety.com ranks Defiance as the 19th safest municipality in Ohio while Napoleon is 21st.
The designation has two main categories — "public safety" as traditionally considered in terms of crime data and "financial safety," taking note of such things as household income and poverty.
Safety.com's website notes a few sentences about the municipalities in the top 15 — these include cities and townships — noting their location and quality-of-life assets, for example. The remaining cities — including Defiance and Napoleon — only appear on the list with no details about each town.
Leaders from both communities were pleased with the designation.
"We are flattered by this recognition," Defiance Mayor Mike McCann stated. "It's a credit to our citizens and all of our law enforcement agencies, including police, sheriff and the Ohio Highway Patrol. Now we will need to work harder to improve on that position next year."
Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel commented that "we are proud of the recent recognition, our safety services work very hard every day to make Napoleon a great place to live. Most people run from danger, they run to it.
"We are also proud of the financial aspect of this report," Maassel added. "We work really hard to maintain the bond ratings while at the same time providing the services our citizens want. I think news is starting to catch on about what we already know: Napoleon is a great place to live."
Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer said the rating is "a reflection of our community" as well as "relations between our police department and the community."
He said the rating also is "a good assessment of the types of crime we have in Defiance. Our violent crime is not a major issue compared to other cities and is a reflection of the type of town we live in. It's great being rated as one of the safer cities."
Two Columbus suburbs — New Albany and Upper Arlington — were one and two in Safety.com's list of safest communities followed by Solon (a Cleveland suburb), Poland (near Youngstown) and Ross Township (near Hamilton).
Several other northwest Ohio municipalities made the top 50: Sylvania was 14th while Findlay was 25th, Toledo came in at 40th and Oak Harbor ranked 47th.
