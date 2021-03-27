LINCOLN, Neb. — Defiance has again been named a Tree City USA community by the Arbor Day Foundation here.
Defiance also received a Tree City USA “growth award” for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care.
The city achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” stated Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Defiance are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
