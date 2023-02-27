Jacy Barnwell, 31, Cecil, made an initial appearance on charges of aggravated burglary, first-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felony. A further hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Thymithy Boroff, 32, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced: Jonathon Pacheco Guia, 41, West Unity, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; no operator's license, $100 fine; turn signal violation, costs only; OVI, dismissed.
Travis Hug, 35, 14812 Dohoney Road, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, restitution of $88.19 to DG Market, shoplifter’s alternative course in lieu of two days jail; Audreanna Kates, 33, Ney, disorderly conduct, $75 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Christopher Bloomer, 58, Wauseon, possession of drugs ($250); possession of drug paraphernalia ($180).
Kennith Miler, 29, 24840 Mekus Road, failure to confine dog ($175); failure to register dog ($55).
Jason Jeffries, 37, address unavailable, disorderly conduct ($159).
Set for pretrial hearing: Nathanial Poole, 39, Deshler, driving under suspension, fictitious license plates, failure to register, no safety belt; Victor Williams, 27, Payne, driving under suspension, speed; Austin Dalton, 22, 9020 Christy Road, driving under suspension; Matthew Leu, 39, 881 Circle Drive, OVI, driving under suspension; Soubine Rattana, 64, Toledo, marked lanes and two counts OVI.
