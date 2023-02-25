Stephanie Charles, 45, 316 Rosewood Ave., waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony, and menacing/stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and they were bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $200,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Kamrun Floyd, 23, Novi, Mich., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of aggravated trafficking of drugs, a first-degree felony, and the case was bound over to common pleas court along with misdemeanor charges of drug abuse and speed. His $200,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Alysa Simpson, 28, Ottawa, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and they were bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Kanedra Alexander, 41, 206 East St., no operator’s license, $100 fine; turn signal violation, costs only.
Michael Leland, 37, 1371 Moll Ave., leaving the scene, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension; failure to control, $25 fine.
Erica McGuire, 44, Holgate, reckless operation II, $250 fine, six-month operator’s license suspension, three days jail, driver intervention program in lieu of three days; lanes of travel violation, dismissed.
Ernaldo Manzanarez Urbina, 35, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Grace Rieman, 24, Continental, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired license plates, costs only.
Kayla Lee, 35, 844 N. Clinton St., OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; child endangerment in a motor vehicle, $1,000 fine/$750 suspended, 180 days jail suspended; failure to display license plates, costs only.
Rodrigo Martinez, 22, Sherwood, no operator’s license, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine.
Omar Estrada, 18, Holgate, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; underage consumption, equipment regulations, dismissed with costs.
David Vasquez, 32, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; OVI, exhaust violation, dismissed.
Scott Schoonover, 57, 3745 Evansport Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; failure to control, dismissed with costs.
Jeremy Abbott, 44, Delta, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, improper parking on road, dismissed.
Johnny Rakes, 47, Sherwood, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; speed, dismissed.
Thymithy Boroff, 32, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Ralph Gipple, 57, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Shelly Commisso, 50, Stryker, passing a stopped school bus, $100 fine; James Dunno, 38, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Charles Hinschlager, 65, Sherwood, passing a stopped school bus, $100 fine; Diane Madry, 49, Latty, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Amber Couts, 40, 2127 Baltimore Road, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Kimberly Hoffman, 51, 1415 Mustang Drive, theft, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended; Adam Madry, 46, Latty, theft, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended; Jennifer Timbers, 38, 717 W. First St., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, restitution of $49.12 to Walmart, complete shoplifters alternative course.
Forfeiting bonds: Jared Cline, 48, Bryan, failure to license dog ($125); failure to confine dog ($55); Nicholas Hayes, 22, North Ridgeville, possession of marijuana ($259); Kerrie Sprow, 53, 09231 Kleinhen Road, failure to confine dog ($150).
Set for pretrial hearing: Nathan Meglich, 35, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Leah Grimes, 34, Cecil, driving under suspension; Daniel Chagoyan, 23, 295 Blanchard Drive, OVI, speed; Timothy Behm, 19, 226 E. River Drive, OVI, speed, drug abuse; Karen Caris, 50, 894 Sunday St., disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct with intoxication; Cody Pester, 25, Bryan, driving under suspension, failure to control.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.