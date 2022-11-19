Steven Fitch Jr., 20, 1010 Harrison St., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $50,000 bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond.
Sentenced:
Margarita Rodriquez, 33, 1112 Thurman St., OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; resisting arrest, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, no license plate light, dismissed.
Trevor Spencer, 22, 19652 Beerbower Road, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, batterer’s intervention program; driving under suspension, $500 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension; reckless operation, dismissed.
James Cain, 54, Holgate, reckless operation, dismissed; speed, $250 fine.
Caitlin Manon, 25, 1501 Darbyshire Drive, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Nicholas Hitchcock, 46, Edgerton, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; speed, dismissed.
