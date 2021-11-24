Defiance Municipal Court
Ronald Treesh, 61, Thonotosassa, Fla., appeared via video on a charge of possession of drugs, a second degree felony. He also faces the misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, and no seat belt. The case was continued until Tuesday. Bond was set at $150,000 with 10% allowed.
Tyler Strohaver, 35, Garrett, Ind., appeared via video on the charge of handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. The case was continued until Tuesday. Bond was set at $25,000 with 10% allowed.
Pre-trial hearings set: Audreanna Kates, 32, Ney, domestic violence; Dean Webb, 62, Wauseon, no operator license; Jason Dodson, 43, 25119 Mekus Road, OVI, turn signal violation; Alexander Jones, 22, Toledo, driving under suspension, speed; Kenneth Reed, 60, Paulding, OVI, driving under suspension, stop sign violation, two counts drug paraphernalia/marijuana; Charles Roberson, 24, 633 Ravine Avenue, OVI, tinted windows.
Bonds forfeited: Ashley Budd, 28, Continental, disorderly conduct ($184); Logan Burns, 18, Toledo, possession of marijuana ($250); Jeremiah Mauch, 18, Fairborn, possession of marijuana ($250); Kim Grosenbacher, 66, 109 Greenbriar Lane, failure to license dog ($150); Arnold Readon, 47, 418 Franklin Street, failure to confine a dog ($125).
Sentenced: Chandler Bigger, 23, 6325 Ohio 15, drug abuse, $150 fine, destroy contraband; driving under suspension, $1,000 fine/$900 suspended, license forfeiture to remain in place until paid in full, no similar violation for five years.
Auston Coressel, 22, 1676 Terrawenda Drive, possession of marijuana/drug, $150 fine, destroy contraband; disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended, no similar violation for one year.
Pedro Salaz, 33, address unknown, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended; 60 days jail/54 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for three years, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; OVI, dismissed without costs at request of prosecutor; passing without assured clear distance, $25 fine.
Phillip Miller, 39, 1481 South Jackson Street, driving under suspension, $50 fine; signal violation, no fine.
Jacob Chappell, 18, 319 Rulf Street, no operator license, $100 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.
Soloman Garcia, 34, 225 Wabash Avenue, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for five years; turn at intersection, no fine; violation of protection order, $1,000 fine/$750 suspended, 180 days jail suspended, no similar violation for five years.
Timothy Ward, 49, 1728 Sunshine Lane, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention in lieu of jail; failure to control, dismissed.
Robert Charleston, 50, Oakwood, theft, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, stay off premises of S&G Gas Station (The Barn) and Circle K, pay restitution of $10.39 to Circle K and $3.28 to S&G; disorderly conduct, $100 fine; resisting arrest, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation three years; criminal trespassing, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, stay off premises of Kecks; criminal mischief, $250 fine suspended, 60 days jail suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years; theft, public indecency, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, dismissed
G. Onna Granger, 19, Havenwood Drive, criminal trespassing, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation, no contact with victim and stay off Defiance College premises for five years, obey the post-conviction no contact order; two counts disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Brandon Dangelo, 27, 22420 Gares Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; county sticker, no fine.
Joey Gaines, 41, Bryan, theft, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, no similar violation and stay off Walmart premises for two years; Cedric Watson Jr., 24, 846 Riverside Avenue, no operator license, $100 fine; Alexis Stewart, 28, Toledo, possession of drug instrument, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years, substance abuse assessment, contraband remanded to the custody of arresting agency; Kerri Mohammed-Sibberson, 49, Toledo, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, no similar violation and stay off premises of Meijer for two years; Kayla Kurtz, 28, Hicksville, two counts failure to confine dog, $75 fine each; Nicole Dodson, 24, 1221 Ayersville Avenue, drug abuse instrument, $1,000 fine stayed, 180 days jail suspended, reporting probation for five years, destroy contraband, substance abuse treatment; Karissa Mann, 29, 11088 Tittle Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
