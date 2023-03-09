David Binder, 60, 917 Lincoln Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; headlights at night, dismissed.
Gerald Shreve, 22, Holgate, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; OVI and violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
David Akins, 54, Montpelier, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; lanes of travel, costs only.
Robert Bowsher, 51, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; illegal license plates, costs only.
Ricky Tressler, 62, 1024 Harrison Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; turn signal violation, costs only.
Burton Sharp, 41, 13416 Ohio 15, sales tax return, $200 fine, 30 days jail/29 days suspended; sales tax return, $300 fine, 60 days jail/59 days suspended.
Jevin Armbruster, 24, 2920 Ohio 66, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended; Larry Butcher, 44, 844 N. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Matthew Burk, 22, 1708 Durango Drive, fictitious license plates, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Jimmy Traxler, 37, 844 N. Clinton St., disorderly conduct, $100 fine suspended.
Set for pretrial hearing:
William Shafer, 63, 724 Summit St., domestic violence; Sean Nelson, 50, 903 Sauers Ave., driving under suspension; Robert Garza Jr., 49, 844 N. Clinton St., OVI, continuous lanes, open container.
