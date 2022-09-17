Daniel Cuffle, 32, Jackson, Mich., appeared on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. The case was continued until Monday and bond was set at $25,000.
Arnold Sessom, 47, Hillsdale, Mich., appeared on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. The case was continued until Monday and bond was set at $2,500.
Sentenced:
Austin Peters, 26, 13925 Guy St., criminal damaging, $250 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended, restitution of $1,138.17 to the victim; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Jason Rohdy, 37, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct, $250 fine suspended, 10 days jail/7 days suspended; criminal mischief, dismissed.
Tristan Johnson, 22, Toledo, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; speed, $50 fine.
Alexis Rimer, 22, Jackson, Mich., OVI, $650 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; no operator’s license, $200 fine; violation of marked lanes, $35 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Angelica Salinas, 32, Cecil, no operator’s license, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Fred White, 33, 630 Ravine Ave., driving under suspension, $200 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Kristin Way, 31, Waldron, Mich., continuous lanes, $25 fine; Bethany Pittsley, 49, 902 Latty St., driving under suspension; Kayla Jones, 23, 700 Kiser Road, no operator’s license, costs only; Mekhi Lindsey, 18, Fostoria, no operator’s license, $200 fine; Pablo Santiago, 47, Anderson, Ind., driving under suspension, $200 fine; Ashley Castle, 31, Sylvania, no operator’s license, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bonds:
Christopher Aldrich, 29, 1686 Dakota Lane, possession of drug paraphernalia ($250); possession of marijuana ($180); Daevon Grant, 21, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana ($250).
Set for pretrial: Jacob Flores, 26, 711 Village Lane, two counts OVI, driving under suspension, no safety belt; Alex Metz, 34, 1024 Harrison Ave., OVI, speed, expired operator’s license, no safety belt; Sean Nelson, 50, 1450 S. Clinton St., OVI, lanes of travel, no safety belt, possession of marijuana; temporary permit; Summer Green-Searfoss, 43, 12311 Dohoney Road, failure to confine dog, failure to control dog; Trevor Lechleidner, 24, Mark Center, three counts possession of deer/no tag, two counts failure to perform game check, more than one deer.
