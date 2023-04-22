Lief Miler, 39, Continental, signed a waiver on a warrant from Allen County Common Pleas Court for possession of cocaine. He is available for pickup by Allen County authorities.
Robert Van Horn III, 33, Bryan, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the charge of aggravated drug possession, a second-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $150,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Sentenced: Ronald Cupp, 57, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $50 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.
Matt Spangler, 38, 730 Summit St., failure to confine dog (two counts), $50 fine.
Jose Juarez, 35, Van Wert, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired license plates, $25 fine.
Miguel Vivar Hernandez, 37, Hicksville, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, six-months operator’s license suspension; disorderly conduct, $100 fine; no operator’s license, two counts endangering children in a motor vehicle, dismissed.
Benjamin Samlow, 40, Napoleon, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; violation of marked lanes, no safety belt, dismissed.
Heather Thayer, 25, Fort Wayne, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of 3 days jail; driving under suspension, endangering children, fictitious registration, dismissed.
Mitchell Druckemiller, 34, New Haven, Ind., reckless operation, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, continue with mental health treatment; failure to control, dismissed.
Kyle Lawrence, 32, 1112 Perry St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; no safety belt, signal lights, dismissed.
Bronson Bartley, 53, Oakwood, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/24 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; lanes of travel, dismissed.
Mark Castillo, 31, Napoleon, OVI, $850 fine, 180 days jail/150 days suspended, two-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment, vehicle forfeited to Defiance Police Department; driving under suspension, lanes of travel, dismissed.
Christopher Bloniarz, 37, 785 Village Lane, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of 3 days jail; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Keith Brannon Jr., 41, 1684 Durango Drive, violation of temporary protection order, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; domestic violence, dismissed.
Eduardo Caal Ical, 21, Continental, no operator’s license, $100 fine; median violation, $100 fine.
Summer Green-Searfoss, 43, 12311 Dohoney Road, failure to confine vicious dog, $75 fine; Lucas Bonar, 42, Ney, criminal trespass, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Bishop Roberson, 24, 633 Ravine Ave., criminal trespass, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended, stay off premises of Miami Erie Bar; Amber Mahan, 33, Ottawa, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/89 days suspended, assessment for women who use force; Cassandra Lykins, 30, Mansfield, public indecency, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/29 days suspended, continue treatment as ordered in Mansfield.
Forfeiting bonds: Carly Williams, 23, Cincinnati, possession of marijuana ($261).
Ronald Cebulski, 77, Belton, Texas, possession of drug paraphernalia/marijuana ($225); possession of marijuana ($180).
Set for pretrial hearing: Cassandra Lykins, 30, Mansfield, public indecency; Jason Mitchell, 49, Van Wert, falsification; Mahlon Schmucker, 18, St. Joe, Ind., disposing of litter; Christopher Stairhime, 30, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Keith Gray, 56, 15253 Road 169, OVI, driving on sidewalk, disobeyed traffic control device.
