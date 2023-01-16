Sentenced:
Darline Clemens, 62, 4148 Timberlane Drive, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, 90-day operator's license suspension; lanes of travel, dismissed.
George Adkins, 34, 1445 Terrawenda Drive, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; child endangerment, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to yield, no safety belt, exhaust violation, no child restraint, dismissed.
Angela Moore, 49, Roseville, Mich., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; disregard to safety and child endangerment, dismissed.
Alex Metz, 34, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, restitution of $94.98 to Menards; OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year operator's license suspension; theft, speed, expired operator's license, no safety belt, dismissed.
Christopher Fackelman, 40, Toledo, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Lucinda Seip, 65, 708 North St., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six-month operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; lanes of travel, dismissed.
Robert Velsor, 53, 2160 Baltimore Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/24 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of six days jail; OVI and failure to control, dismissed.
Venancio Miranda Benavidez, 22, 1001 Riverside Ave., OVI, $175 fine, six days jail, one-year operator's license suspension; no operator's license, speed, dismissed.
Annie Arnett, 22, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, 90 days license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; OVI and failure to control, dismissed with costs.
Vernon Sweinhagen, 75, 27400 Ohio 424, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; signal violation, dismissed.
Michaelangelo Villarreal, 49, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; OVI and marked lanes, dismissed with costs.
Solomon Nafziger, 20, Bryan, driving under suspension, costs only; Tiana Parren, 32, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Christine Shover, 52, 21296 Parkview Drive, failure to confine dog, $25 fine; Jamileth Laguna Calderon, 39, Indianapolis, Ind., no operator's license, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Sang Soo Chung, 56, Hamilton, Ont., violation of marked lanes ($245); Miranda Castillo, 24, 27278 Standley Road, failure to confine a dog ($125); Ryan Stairhime, 45, Hicksville, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Brian White, 45, Hicksville, OVI, equipment regulations; Eddie Curry, 64, 305 W. Sessions St., possession of marijuana, OVI, marked lanes; Damien Smith, 34, Toledo, driving under suspension, lanes of travel; Mark Zajac, 36, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, speed; Michael Rochester, 39, 506 Washington Ave., OVI, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, speed; Cedric Jones, 38, 785 Village Lane, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.