Sentenced: David Perez, 41, 423 Pontiac Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operatorslicense suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; child endangerment in a vehicle, speed, driving under suspension, stop sign violation, all dismissed with costs.
Michael Lane, 59, 845 Village Lane, misuse of 911 system (two counts), $500 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; misuse of 911 system, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail/29 days suspended; misuse of 911 system, dismissed with costs.
Nathan St. Clair, 24, 625 Wayne Ave., being in physical control control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of 3 days jail; OVI, turn signal violation, no tail lights at night, dismissed.
Dan Davis-Johnson Jr., 42, 830 Ketner St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of 3 days jail; failure to register and OVI, dismissed.
Alex Mowery, 35, 2127 Baltimore Road, violation of protection order, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/74 days suspended; violation of protection order (second count), dismissed.
Lesley Quarles II, 42, resisting arrest, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.
Paul Cook Jr., 25, 647 Jackson Ave., criminal trespass, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $150 fine/$100 suspended.
Kristi Farquhar, 52, 14487 Power Dam Road, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, shoplifter’s alternative course; Sarah Farley, 41, Hicksville, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/83 days suspended; Armando Campos Ortiz, 22, Dayton, red light, $25 fine; Rodger Carpenter, 51, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Yahaye Mohamed, 32, Indianapolis, driving under suspension.
Forfeiting bond: Robert Burrows, 33, Rockford, Ill., possession of marijuana ($205).
Set for pretrial hearing: Romerol Lawrence, 54, 35 Main St., criminal trespass, theft, vehicle trespass; Billy Beck, 51, Sherwood, no operator's license; Anthony Cox, 35, OVI, driving under suspension, exhaust violation, no safety belt; Zachary Davis, 34, Napoleon, driving under suspension, no safety belt; Gabriel De Leon, 30, 803 Linden St., driving under suspension, expired license plates, no safety belt; Jonathan Garner, 31, Napoleon, driving under suspension, speed, no safety belt, no operator's license; Allen Kline, 33, Paulding, two counts OVI, driving under suspension, speed, no tail lights at night; Jalyn Payton, 25, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, speed; Brandon Swick, 36, Napoleon, two counts OVI, marked lanes, no safety belt; Anthony Cox, 33, Paulding, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Allen Kline, 33, Paulding, possession of marijuana; Dominic Simon, 25, Deshler, driving under suspension, speed.
