Bryce Krill, 23, 335 Carter Ave., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $300,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Joshua Vancleve, 38, 920 Ottawa Ave., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of failure to provide change of address, a fifth-degree felony. The case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond continues at $2,500 with a 10% allowance.
Sentenced: Mickenzie Martinez, 29, 520 E. Second St., failure to confine dog, $75 fine; failure to register dog, $55 fine.
Nicholas Pierce, 53, Bryan, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine suspended, possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Tasha Cardoza, 43, Sherwood, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; Bailee Moser, 23, 8464 Ohio 15, failure to register, $40 fine; Dyllan Rosebrock, 32, Sherwood, driving under suspension, costs only.
Forfeiting bonds: Janet Kelly, 53, 48 Squires Ave., failure to register dog ($125); failure to confine dog ($25).
Sanjuanita Dunmire, 51, Paulding, failure to confine dog ($25); Amy Ducat, 49, 1839 Sherwood Lane, failure to confine dog ($25); Jeff Kunesh, 26, Ney, disorderly conduct ($159).
Set for pretrial hearing: Jennifer Schrecengost, 25, 216 High St., domestic violence, driving under suspension; Ryan Stewart, 45, West Unity, domestic violence; Ava Knapp, 18, Ridgeville Corners, operating a vehicle after underage consumption; Darwin Schroeder, 76, Mark Center, resisting arrest, OVI, failure to control; Brian Hastings, 43, two counts OVI, lanes of travel, no safety belt; Mahlon Schmucker, 18, littering; George Rice, 24, Columbia City, Ind., possession of drug paraphernalia, OVI, speed.
