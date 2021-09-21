Defiance Municipal Court
Dylan Brown, 25, Continental, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was bound over to a county grand jury. Bond was set at $250,000 with a 10% allowance provision. He is to have no contact with the victim and is to obey the criminal protection order.
Leviticus Magitt, 28, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of burglary, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was bound over to a county grand jury. Bond was set at $250,000 with a 10% allowance provision. He is to have no contact with the victim and is to obey the criminal protection order.
Tyler Moss, 33, Bryan, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and was bound over to a county grand jury.
Cases set for pre-trial hearing: Richard Sheets, 73, 4859 Glenburg Road, domestic violence; Alexis Stewart, 28, address unknown, possession of drug instrument; Douglas McMillen, 64, 20100 Buckskin Road, two counts violation of protection order, disorderly conduct, domestic violence, possession of marijuana; Robby Middleton, 55, 1983 Jefferson Ave., two counts OVI, two counts driving under suspension, assured clear distance, leaving the scene, open container; Storm Miller, 23, 12473 Buckskin Road, menacing by stalking; Kaylin Bauer, 30, Ottawa, OVI, lanes of travel; Anna Gomez, 44, Archbold, theft; William Reed, 50, 15536 Fullmer Road, violation of protection order; Joshua Yates, 31, Bryan, failure to comply, fictitious registration, driving under suspension; Angela Jacobs, 37, 918 Riverside Ave., assured clear distance; Mary Jo McMahon, 65, 1032 Perry St., continuous line/lanes; Lexy Davis, 18, 830 Riverside Ave., OVI, assured clear distance; Amanda Blankenship, 29, 626 Martin Ave., endangering children; Daniel Eccard, 38, 724 Summit St., three counts theft.
Forfeiting bonds: Jacob Hoodlebrink, 26, Findlay, drug paraphernalia/marijuana ($250); Nathan Ray, 30, 201 Lancelot Drive, no fishing license ($150); Susanne Ankney, 46, 26415 Elliott Road, failure to confine dog ($125); Sarah Hassan, 20, Sterling Heights, Mich., possession of marijuana ($259).
Sentenced: Whitney Walters, 21, 702 Pierce St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, no similar violations for two years; driving under suspension, $200 fine; driving under suspension, $1,000 fine/$500 suspended, no similar violation for two years; turn signal violation, $25 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine; expired plates, $25 fine; three counts of driving under suspension, failure to yield, no seat belt, failure to register vehicle, dismissed.
Patricia Fox-Johnson, 63, Fort Wayne, Ind., 63, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/177 suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, treatment as directed through probation department; violation of protection order, dismissed.
Nicholas Martinez, 43, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Dani Engle, 31, 1403 Milwaukee Ave., endangering children, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/179 suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years; criminal mischief, $250 fine suspended, 60 days jail suspended, no similar violations and reporting probation for three years; cruelty to companion animal, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, defendant may not possess any companion animal for five years; three counts of cruelty to companion animals, disorderly conduct, all dismissed.
Darlene Peterson, 57, 15282 Dohoney Road, attempted illegal use of food stamps, $500 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years, $201.62 restitution to Ohio Job and Family Services; two counts of attempted illegal use of food stamps, dismissed.
Timothy Barrick, 31, Lorain, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 suspended, one-year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, substance abuse assessment, defendant to provide proof of scrapping car; speed, dismissed.
Franklin Grimes, 30, Cecil, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine; failure to display license plates, dismissed.
Owen Basinger, 19, Deshler, driving under suspension, no fine, costs only; speed, $65 fine.
Samantha Linebrink, 33, 27807 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended, no similar violation for one year; no tail lights, no fine, costs only.
Dateasha Sherman, 31, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Rick Metz, 56, 1939 E. Second St., possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine, destroy contraband; possession of marijuana, $150 fine/$150 suspended, no similar violation for two years, destroy contraband.
Noah Kennedy, 23, 1771 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $150 fine; improper turn at intersection, $50 fine.
Jeffrey Ullinskey, 50, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., misuse of 911, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 10 days jail/eight suspended, no similar violations for two years.
Tracy Lowe, 705 Washington Ave., domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/89 suspended, no similar violation for two years, batterer’s intervention program.
Colleen Chapla, 37, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator’s license, $100 fine; Dewayne Watson, 47, Toledo, tail lights violation, $25 fine; Maria Ramirez, 52, 1702 Dakota Place, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Roger Starr, 1325 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Braedan Hart, 23, Mark Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jerry Barnett, 35, Bryan, driving under suspension, no fine, costs only; James Rudd, 36, Frankfort, Ind., driving under suspension, no fine, costs only; David Minck, 46, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one-year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; Carrie Boz, 44, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jonathan Garcia, 19, 924 Warren St., OVI, failure to control.
Jeremy Heil, 29, Holgate, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Thomas Kent, 27, 898 Sunday St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
Jackson Meter, 22, 14366 Ohio 111, telecommunications harassment, $50 fine; Charles Combs, 46, Paulding, CDL required, $100 fine; Charles Harris, 27, 24840 Mekus Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Shyanna Carpenter, 20, Bryan, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 suspended, no similar violation for one year, complete shoplifter’s alternative course in lieu of jail; Alexandria Ricker, 23, 8749 Ashpacher Road, improper handling of a firearm, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended, no similar violation for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.