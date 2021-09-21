Defiance Municipal Court

Dylan Brown, 25, Continental, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was bound over to a county grand jury. Bond was set at $250,000 with a 10% allowance provision. He is to have no contact with the victim and is to obey the criminal protection order.

Leviticus Magitt, 28, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of burglary, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was bound over to a county grand jury. Bond was set at $250,000 with a 10% allowance provision. He is to have no contact with the victim and is to obey the criminal protection order.

Tyler Moss, 33, Bryan, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and was bound over to a county grand jury.

Cases set for pre-trial hearing: Richard Sheets, 73, 4859 Glenburg Road, domestic violence; Alexis Stewart, 28, address unknown, possession of drug instrument; Douglas McMillen, 64, 20100 Buckskin Road, two counts violation of protection order, disorderly conduct, domestic violence, possession of marijuana; Robby Middleton, 55, 1983 Jefferson Ave., two counts OVI, two counts driving under suspension, assured clear distance, leaving the scene, open container; Storm Miller, 23, 12473 Buckskin Road, menacing by stalking; Kaylin Bauer, 30, Ottawa, OVI, lanes of travel; Anna Gomez, 44, Archbold, theft; William Reed, 50, 15536 Fullmer Road, violation of protection order; Joshua Yates, 31, Bryan, failure to comply, fictitious registration, driving under suspension; Angela Jacobs, 37, 918 Riverside Ave., assured clear distance; Mary Jo McMahon, 65, 1032 Perry St., continuous line/lanes; Lexy Davis, 18, 830 Riverside Ave., OVI, assured clear distance; Amanda Blankenship, 29, 626 Martin Ave., endangering children; Daniel Eccard, 38, 724 Summit St., three counts theft.

Forfeiting bonds: Jacob Hoodlebrink, 26, Findlay, drug paraphernalia/marijuana ($250); Nathan Ray, 30, 201 Lancelot Drive, no fishing license ($150); Susanne Ankney, 46, 26415 Elliott Road, failure to confine dog ($125); Sarah Hassan, 20, Sterling Heights, Mich., possession of marijuana ($259).

Sentenced: Whitney Walters, 21, 702 Pierce St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, no similar violations for two years; driving under suspension, $200 fine; driving under suspension, $1,000 fine/$500 suspended, no similar violation for two years; turn signal violation, $25 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine; expired plates, $25 fine; three counts of driving under suspension, failure to yield, no seat belt, failure to register vehicle, dismissed.

Patricia Fox-Johnson, 63, Fort Wayne, Ind., 63, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/177 suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, treatment as directed through probation department; violation of protection order, dismissed.

Nicholas Martinez, 43, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Dani Engle, 31, 1403 Milwaukee Ave., endangering children, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/179 suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years; criminal mischief, $250 fine suspended, 60 days jail suspended, no similar violations and reporting probation for three years; cruelty to companion animal, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, defendant may not possess any companion animal for five years; three counts of cruelty to companion animals, disorderly conduct, all dismissed.

Darlene Peterson, 57, 15282 Dohoney Road, attempted illegal use of food stamps, $500 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years, $201.62 restitution to Ohio Job and Family Services; two counts of attempted illegal use of food stamps, dismissed.

Timothy Barrick, 31, Lorain, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 suspended, one-year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, substance abuse assessment, defendant to provide proof of scrapping car; speed, dismissed.

Franklin Grimes, 30, Cecil, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine; failure to display license plates, dismissed.

Owen Basinger, 19, Deshler, driving under suspension, no fine, costs only; speed, $65 fine.

Samantha Linebrink, 33, 27807 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended, no similar violation for one year; no tail lights, no fine, costs only.

Dateasha Sherman, 31, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Rick Metz, 56, 1939 E. Second St., possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine, destroy contraband; possession of marijuana, $150 fine/$150 suspended, no similar violation for two years, destroy contraband.

Noah Kennedy, 23, 1771 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $150 fine; improper turn at intersection, $50 fine.

Jeffrey Ullinskey, 50, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., misuse of 911, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 10 days jail/eight suspended, no similar violations for two years.

Tracy Lowe, 705 Washington Ave., domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/89 suspended, no similar violation for two years, batterer’s intervention program.

Colleen Chapla, 37, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator’s license, $100 fine; Dewayne Watson, 47, Toledo, tail lights violation, $25 fine; Maria Ramirez, 52, 1702 Dakota Place, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Roger Starr, 1325 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Braedan Hart, 23, Mark Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jerry Barnett, 35, Bryan, driving under suspension, no fine, costs only; James Rudd, 36, Frankfort, Ind., driving under suspension, no fine, costs only; David Minck, 46, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one-year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; Carrie Boz, 44, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jonathan Garcia, 19, 924 Warren St., OVI, failure to control.

Jeremy Heil, 29, Holgate, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Thomas Kent, 27, 898 Sunday St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine.

Jackson Meter, 22, 14366 Ohio 111, telecommunications harassment, $50 fine; Charles Combs, 46, Paulding, CDL required, $100 fine; Charles Harris, 27, 24840 Mekus Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Shyanna Carpenter, 20, Bryan, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 suspended, no similar violation for one year, complete shoplifter’s alternative course in lieu of jail; Alexandria Ricker, 23, 8749 Ashpacher Road, improper handling of a firearm, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended, no similar violation for one year.

