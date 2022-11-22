Zane Bartley, 36, Paulding, had a preliminary scheduled for today on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. His $50,000 was continued.
Matthew Keber, 35, 26637 County Road 424, had a preliminary scheduled for Nov. 29 on a charge of menacing/stalking, a fourth-degree felony.
Nathan Gallant, 30, 6234 Domersville Road, had a preliminary scheduled for Wednesday on a charge of trafficking drugs, a third-degree felony. Bond was set at $50,000. Misdemeanor charges also continued until Wednesday include possession of a drug instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia and fictitious license plates.
Ryan Scott, 26, Findlay, appeared on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The case was continued until today and bond was set at $50,000.
Sentenced: Ashley Dalton, 35, 203 E. Third St., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail suspended; criminal mischief, dismissed.
Kiarra Owen, 21, Detroit, Mich., possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; speed, $85 fine.
Charles Dix, 63, Antwerp, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year license suspension, substance abuse assessment; possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Kelvin McFaddin, 28, Lima, OVI, $500 fine/$125 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension; possession of marijuana, $25 fine; OVI, stop sign, unsafe vehicle, dismissed.
Braxton Mullins, 20, Cecil, disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, complete all parenting classes; David Ysasaga, 69, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine/$50 suspended; Robert Bell, 41, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Melissa Phillips, 40, 1305 Jackson Ave., failure to register dog, $25 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Stephen Clemens, 56, Mark Center, hunting without permission ($150).
Set for pretrial hearing: Anthony Brown, 34, Pioneer, theft; Daniel Burd, 19, Pioneer, theft; Hillary Adams, 29, 626 Harrison Ave., no operator’s license; Philip Wagner, 25, Hicksville, OVI; Benicio Jose Garcia, 18, 156 Chelsea Drive, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, carrying a concealed weapon, underage person, open container, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Todd Osburn, 57, 739 Harrison Ave., OVI; Justin Hogan, 32, Sherwood, three counts failure to register a dog, four counts cruelty to companion animal; Melissa Phillips, 40, 1305 Jackson Ave., cruelty to companion animal.
