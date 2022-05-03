Sentenced:

Joshua Cole, 25, 1692 Durango Drive, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 180 days in jail/177 days suspended; criminal mischief, $500 fine suspended, 60 days jail suspended, restitution of $885.05 to Marathon Main Stop.

Joshua Yates, 31, Bryan, failure to comply, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension; fictitious registration, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Kevin Osmulski, 31, Lebanon, Tenn., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; speed, $150 fine; leaving the scene, violation of marked lanes, dismissed.

Jordan Westrick, 37, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail/28 days suspension, complete current treatment; possession of drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, tinted windows, dismissed.

Kaitlin Kiss, 18565 Painter Road, possession of drugs, $250 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended.

Clinton VanScoder, 18, Hicksville, domestic violence, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended; Solomon Garcia, 35, 225 Wabash Ave., $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; driving under suspension, 23, 18565 Painter Rd., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Samantha Klein, 40, Grover Hill, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Kateesh Curry, 21, 305 W. Sessions St., drug abuse, $150 fine; Leonard Vaughn, 36, Elida, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspension, three-month operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; Isaiah Jones, 28, 844 Riverside Ave., no operator’s license, $100 fine; Cynthia Salinas, 48, 1102 Riverside Ave., falsification, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Mary Cline, 57, 625 Haig St., expired operator’s license, $50 fine suspended.

Forfeiting bonds:

Alyssa Brannon, 22, 1120 Ayersville Ave., failure to confine a dog ($125); failure to confine a dog ($55); Sarah Slone, 34, 6909 Ohio 66, failure to register a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog, ($55); Austin Dalton, 20, 09020 Christy Road, disorderly conduct ($184); Jose Rogue III, 50, 631 Moss St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($184).

Set for pretrial hearing:

Larry Bell III, 23, 360 Rosewood Ave., disorderly conduct; Misty Reynolds, age and address unavailable, theft, criminal trespass; Travis Shell, 40, 602 E. Broadway Ave., domestic violence; Reginald Irvin, Jr., 44, Detroit, Mich., highway use tax violation; Antonio Jackson, 31, Annapolis, Md., improper/secure load; Marissa Merritte, 24, 4308 W. Rolling Meadows Boulevard, driving under suspension; Ryan Thompson, 28, Sherwood, no operator’s license, no safety belt; David Theis, 63, Cecil, OVI, lanes of travel; Timothy Wilson, 66, 13830 Fruit Ridge Road, OVI, driving under suspension, failure to control.

