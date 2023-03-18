Isaac Terwilleger, 38, Hicksville, waived his right to preliminary hearing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and violation of marked lanes.
Ryan Reynolds, 49, Auburn Hills, Mich., waived extradition to Jackson County, Mich., on a fugitive warrant from Jackson County 12th Judicial Court. He was made available for release to Jackson County authorities.
Sentenced:Jaclyn Stuckey, 38, Antwerp, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; OVI and lanes of travel, dismissed.
Jeremy Converse, 45, Bryan, falsification, $100 fine; Alicia Larson, 40, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Rosann Pontious, 39, Montpelier, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Holly Webster, 39, 1725 Upton St., theft, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended, $240 restitution to Meijer; Pamela Graves, 41, 227 Wabash Ave., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/178 days suspended, $12.99 restitution to Dollar General.
Forfeiting bonds: Matthew Raabe, 29, Perrysburg, drug paraphernalia/marijuana ($230); possession of marijuana ($180).
Andrew Klein, 19, Livonia, Mich., possession of marijuana ($279); Brianna Demecs, 28, 319 Aspen Terrace, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Alex Mowery, 35, 2127 Baltimore Road, violation of protection order; Grayson Zimmerman, 51, Bryan, disorderly conduct; Marcia King, 48, 431 Walnut St., OVI, speed, possession of marijuana; Halley Silvers, 35, Hicksville, allowing dogs to run at-large.
