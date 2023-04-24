Leeleon Messer III, 45, 2254 Royal Palm Ave., waived extradition on a warrant from Scott County, Va., for a parole violation. He is available for immediate release to authorities of Scott County.
Leeleon Messer III, 45, 2254 Royal Palm Ave., waived extradition on a warrant from Scott County, Va., for a parole violation. He is available for immediate release to authorities of Scott County.
Sentenced: Dominic Simon, 25, Deshler, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, dismissed.
Stacey Roberts, 31, Amelia, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/178 days suspended; protection order violation, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/166 days suspended; protection order violation, dismissed.
Tarik Clement, 29, Simpsonville, S.C., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of 3 days jail; speed, dismissed.
Michael Moats, 41, Sherwood, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of 3 days jail; lanes of travel, no safety belt, dismissed.
Melissa Ramirez, 50, 272 Corwin St., driving under suspension, costs only; marked lanes, dismissed.
Daniel Chagoyan, 25, 295 Blanchard Drive, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of 3 days jail, substance abuse assessment; speed, dismissed.
Chase Harmon, 35, 1430 Riverbend Drive, motorcycle temporary permit violation, $50 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Wesley Hostettler, 29, 1033 Harrison Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of 3 days jail; no safety belt, $30 fine; left of center, costs only.
Jennifer Niese, 43, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Richard Holcombe III, 51, 6909 Ohio 66, menacing, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Scott Hoblit, 46, 214 S. Clinton St., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, restitution of $126.93 to Walmart; Justine Moreno, 28, Bryan, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Set for pretrial hearing: Jacob Auville, 26, Bryan, OVI, no operator's license, fictitious registration, expired plates, passing public service vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Zane Bartley, 36, Continental, aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes; Devonte Hampton, 29, Inkster, Mich., no operator's license; Jayda Miler, 38, 924 Sunday St., driving under suspension, no safety belt.
