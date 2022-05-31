Amanda Blankenship, 29, 626 Martin Ave., waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and she was was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Kelly Jones, 35, 1000 Hopkins St., appeared for a preliminary hearing on charges of domestic violence and endangering children, each fourth-degree felony. The case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court and the defendant's bond was continued.

Set for pretrial hearing: Lynn Vela, 45, Napoleon, driving under suspension; Momdoh Al-Emara, 53, 1225 Carpenter Road, OVI, left of center, possession of drugs; Harley Conley, 28, 1522 Westgate Drive, driving under suspension; Treyton Lowe, 27, Indianapolis, Ind., OVI, no operator's license, speed; Ashley Skinner, 43, Fort Wayne, OVI, no tail lights.

Forfeiting bond: Jaquay Janvier, 21, Opa Locka, Fla., possession of drug paraphernalia ($250).

Sentenced: Natasha Flores, 33, 1215 Ralston Ave., failure to register a dangerous dog, $75 fine; failure to register a dog, $75 fine; failure to register a dog, $75 fine.

Kaleb Wagner, 19, 2109 Baltimore Road, underage consumption, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Dana Wilcox Jr., 63, Hicksville, aggravated menacing, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended, anger management assessment, restitution of $2,153.49 for the victim; criminal mischief and failure to confine dog, dismissed.

Jeffrey Engel, 24, 812 Jefferson Ave., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; fictitious registration, dismissed; OVI, exhaust violation, no taillights, dismissed.

Jaden Hillis, 20, McClure, underage person, $150 fine; Michael Reiser, 43, Sidney, domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; Justin Johnson, 29, 804 Gibson St., passing a public service vehicle, dismissed.

