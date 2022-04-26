Eric Jennings, 46, address unavailable, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of obstructing and possession of marijuana. He was bound over to a county grand jury and released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Poppe, 38, 233 Greer St., appeared via video on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. This case and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest were continued until Wednesday. Bond was set at $150,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Roger Starr, 38, 1325 Ayersville Ave., appeared on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% allowance provision and the case was continued until Wednesday.
Set for pretrial hearing: Joshua Yates, 31, Bryan, fictitious registration, driving under suspension, failure to comply; Christine Nofzinger, 41, Bryan, OVI, failure to yield at stop sign, no safety belt, possession of drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana; Antatius Singleton, 30, 875 Regonda Drive, OVI, turn signal violation, possession of marijuana; Jason Kremer, 38, Oakwood, OVI; David Herman, 53, Bryan, OVI, improper starting/backing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Forfeiting bonds: Cloey Maag, 20, 519 Grover Ave., failure to confine dog ($125); Angela Rhoads, 44, 1037 1/2 Holgate Ave., disorderly conduct ($159); Kayleen Florence, 52, 35 Main St., failure to confine dog ($125); Margarita Rodriguez, 33, 1112 Thurman St., failure to confine dog ($150).
Sentenced: Brian Perez, 21, Van Wert, no operator’s license, $30 fine.
Robert Mann III, 35, 263 Broadway Ave., driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Joshua Cole, 25, 1692 Durango Drive, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, two-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 180 days jail/177 days, suspended, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, costs only.
Hannah Bowen, 34, 130 Wabash Ave., violation of rabies quarantine, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, shall not have any companion animals except for the current cat for a period of two years; failure to confine dog, abandonment of animals, dismissed.
Eduardo De Refugio Sabino, 28, Fremont, OVI, $625 fine/$250 fine suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of jail, OVI, no operator’s license, left of center, no safety belt, dismissed with costs.
Julie Barton, 50, 914 Sunday St., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; speed, $45 fine.
Ashlee Kelty, 33, 627 Moss St., driving under suspension, costs only; speed, $85 fine.
Jewell Parcher, 29, 534 Degler St., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, 30-day vehicle immobilization; Pamela Fuller, 68, Hicksville, unauthorized use of property, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; John Kreischer III, 31, 322 Summit St., aggravated menacing, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Caitlin Gordon, 22, Hicksville, selling alcohol to minors, $500 fine.
