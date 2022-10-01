Melanie Hedger, 39, Sherwood, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of failure to comply, a third-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension and speed. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Zhendong Wang, age and address unavailable, appeared for arraignment as a fugitive of justice on a warrant from Northampton County, Pa., He waived extradition and became immediately available for release to the authorities of Northampton County.
Sentenced: Amber Urbina, 38, 645 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; two counts driving under suspension, dismissed.
Martina Alvarado, 27, Hicksville, cruelty to companion animal (first count), $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; cruelty to companion animal (second count), $250 fine/$200 suspended, 90 days jail suspended.
William Rohrs, 23, Hicksville, aggravated menacing, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/178 days suspended, forfeit pistol to Defiance County Sheriff’s Office; Jennifer Adkins, 38, 13536 Fullmer Road, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Cyan Cox, 22, Montpelier, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bond: Ovan Van Camp, 19, Hicksville, disorderly conduct ($150)
Set for pretrial: Tracy Kepfler, 45, Gladwin, Mich., OVI, violation of marked lanes; Sarah Stuckey-Diaw, 43, Sherwood, OVI, lanes of travel, speed; Marion Calhoun, 46, 901 Warren St., disorderly conduct; Justin Duval, 26, Fort Wayne, disorderly conduct; Roxanne Rupp, 39, Stryker, theft.
