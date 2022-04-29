Roger Starr, 38, 1325 Ayersville Ave., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $15,000 bond was continued.
Set for pretrial hearing:
Robert Poppe, 38, 233 Greer St., resisting arrest; Mariah Hohenbrink, 31, Columbus Grove, OVI, no tail lights; Bradley Thompson, 47, 420 Highland St., driving under suspension; Nicole Schaffer, 33, 24220 County Road 196, disorderly conduct.
Forfeiting bonds:
Cara Cordes, 59, 22789 Gares Road, disorderly conduct ($159); Jack Peters, 45, 1524 Mustang Drive, possession of marijuana ($259); Scotty Ferguson, 55, 909 Greenbriar Lane, open container ($284); Anthony Richman, 31, 337 Northfield Ave., failure to register dog ($125); Even Stewart, 22, 238 Greer St., failure to confine a dog ($125); Helen Rowe, 56, 425 Rulf St., failure to confine a dog ($175).
Sentenced:
Skylar Lord-Risner, 22, Lima, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; drug abuse, dismissed.
Eric Boyce, 45, Bryan, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, 90-day license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; exhaust violation, no safety belt, dismissed.
Vincente Garcia, 41, 313 W. High St., disorderly conduct, $100 fine; obstructing official business, dismissed.
Blade Leslie, 26, 205 Carter Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Chandri Patel, 45, 591 Defiance Crossing, unlawful sale of cigarettes, $100 fine; Stephen Gamez, 31, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 10 days jail/9 days suspended; Brandon Moser, 20, Lima, unauthorized use of property, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended; Flora Epuna, 63, 2290 Baltimore Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended; Katina Ward, 45, 25046 Watson Road, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Ashley Konoff, 36, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
