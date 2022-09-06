Marvin Bazemore, 59, 6909 Ohio 66, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced:
Eniel Hernandez, 36, Fort Wayne, OVI, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, dismissed.
Jeremy Dennis, 37, West Unity, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; OVI, no safety belt, speed, dismissed.
Tomarra Ingol, 26, Paulding, OVI, $625/$250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Christine Bright, 42, 1660 Twin Drive, domestic violence/menacing, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/178 days suspended; domestic violence/menacing (second count), dismissed.
David Theis, 63, Cecil, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/160 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; lanes of travel, dismissed.
Tabatha Davis, 111 Hill St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; assured clear distance, turn signal, dismissed.
Robert Clark, 37, West Valley, N.Y., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jasmin Hart, 25, Hicksville, possession of drugs, costs only; Brian White, 44, Fort Wayne, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/24 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; Joshua Kennedy, 29, Lima, driving under suspension.
Joshua Timbers, 45, 807 Harrison Ave., no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $150 fine.
Set for pretrial: Kristina Hoffman, 44, 1516 Mustang Drive, assault; Shawn Lewis, 21, 302 Jackson Ave., theft; Jessica Sauder, 21, Van Wert, theft; David Bechtol, 46, Ney, two counts OVI, expired license plates, expired operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Brittney Casarez, 34, 25828 Watson Road, OVI, driving over marked lanes; Xavier Seaberry, 18, Riverdale, Ga., passing a stopped school bus, $250 fine, six-month operator’s license suspension; Destini Tillery, 23, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
