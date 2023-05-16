Alex Mowery, 35, 2002 Baltimore Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of violating a protection order and having weapons under disability, each a third-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $200,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Jennifer Hauser, 38, Bryan, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on the charge of vandalism, a fourth-degree felony, and her case was bound over to common pleas court. Her personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Brandon Gordon, 40, Archbold, waived extradition as a fugitive of justice from Fulton County, Ga, and was made available for release.
Sentenced: Candi Layman, 53, 509 Hopkins St., criminal trespassing, $50 fine.
Joshua Anderson, 39, Fort Wayne, leaving the scene, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; failure to control, costs only; no safety belt, dismissed.
Alex Hahn, 18, 15863 Sponseller Road, no motorcycle endorsement, costs only; motorcycle seat violation, $25 fine; speed, $65 fine.
Stephen Dietrich, 36, Napoleon, driving under suspension, costs only; no safety belt, $30 fine.
William Kirn, 44, Paulding, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; resisting arrest, dismissed.
Mark Carnahan, 51, Antwerp, no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to control, no safety belt, dismissed.
Dakota Rau, 19, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Angel Geovanni Santiago Cruz, 36, Hicksville, no operator's license, $100 fine; passing a stopped school bus, $150 fine.
Dylan Osmun, 33, 1702 E. Second St., domestic violence, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail/178 days suspended, batterer’s intervention program; Hailey Ley, 25, Ney, assault, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Bruce Pastor, 50, Hicksville, domestic violence, $1,000 fine suspended, 180 days jail, batterer’s intervention program, substance abuse inpatient treatment.
Rebekah Miller, 31, Paulding, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail, one-year operator's license suspension; possession of drug instrument, $750 fine/$600 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; left of center, no safety belt, costs only.
Austin Gagnon, 27, Chelsea, Mich., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, dismissed.
Cole Switzer, 39, 1215 Powell View Drive, failure to register dog, $25 fine; failure to confine dog, $25 fine.
Campos Castro Eyner, 31, 1726 Cross Crook Lane, no operator's license, $100 fine; continuous line/lanes, costs only.
Scott Chlebek, 40, 1124 Wilhelm St., obstructing official business, $50 fine suspended; Jerreal Brown, 19, Cleveland, theft, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, restitution of $25.03 to Walmart.
Set for pretrial hearing: Matthew Keber, 36, 9983 Independence Road, OVI, marked lanes, open container; Jacob Leonard, 35, 206 Maywinn Road, OVI, lanes of travel, failure to yield; Anthony Meyer, 55, Sherwood, driving under suspension; Haley Winkler, 34, Bryan, driving under suspension, no safety belt; James Stogdill, 47, Fort Wayne, assured clear distance, disobeyed traffic control device; Amber McCoy, 35, Auburn, Ind., telecommunications harassment; Christopher Gerdeman, 59, 116 East St., menacing; Devin Simmons, 28, 25087 Mekus Road, domestic violence; Thomas Sprout, 19, 808 Jackson Ave., criminal damaging, underage consumption; Brenda Dennison, 36, Paulding, driving under suspension; Christopher Durkin, OVI, driving under suspension, reckless operation, criminal damaging, underage consumption; Paul Cook Jr., 25, 647 Jackson Ave., criminal trespass; Emma King, 65, 352 E. Rosewood Ave., disorderly conduct; Cameron Kosunick, 21, 210 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct.
Forfeiting bonds: Joanne Auer, 78, 23220 Banner School Road, failure to register dog ($125); failure to confine dog ($55); Tiffany Hogan, 31, 11684 Limbaugh Road, possession of marijuana ($250); Aishalyn Sprow, 21, 1580 Crystal Cove Court, possession of marijuana ($205); Isaac De Los Santos, 19, 811 W. High St., failure to confine dog ($125); Joanne Auer, 78, 23220 Banner School Road, failure to register dog ($125); failure to confine dog ($55); Tiffany Hogan, 31, 11684 Limbaugh Road, possession of marijuana ($250); Aishalyn Sprow, 21, 1580 Crystal Cove Court, possession of marijuana ($205); Isaac De Los Santos, 19, 811 W. High St., failure to confine dog ($125).
Found not guilty: Hailey Silvers, 35, Hicksville dogs running at large following a trial to the court.
