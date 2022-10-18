Ethan Hill, 20, Hicksville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of failure to comply, a third-degree felony, and he was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Bart Householder, 27, Napoleon, appeared via video on a charge of trafficking drugs, a third-degree felony. The case was continued until Wednesday. Bond was set at $100,000 with a 10% allowance provision and the case was continued until Wednesday.
Anthony Meyer, 55, Sherwood, appeared via video on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. This case was continued until Wednesday, along with misdemeanor charges of OVI, two counts driving under suspension, failure to yield and no safety belt, and bond was set at $150,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Sentenced:
Jeanne Elghaiaty, 51, Toledo, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension; criminal mischief, turn signal violation, dismissed.
John Tuto IV, 42, Antwerp, resisting arrest, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended; OVI, $550 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; driving under suspension, no tail lights at night, no safety belt, violation marked lanes, open container, dismissed.
Milena Beltz, 33, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Isaias Rodriguez, 45, Lincoln Park, Mich., no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Dante Pascual, 29, Wauseon, no operator’s license, costs only; speed, $65 fine.
Amanda Holt, 39, 602 Broadway Ave., possession of marijuana, $150 fine; failure to yield, costs only.
Clarisa Brown, 34, 102 East St., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; possession of marijuana (second count), dismissed.
Damon Coressel, 26, Edgerton, reckless operation, $100 fine; Rontoy Manning, 40, 1698 Cimarron Lane, domestic violence, $250 fine, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, batterer’s intervention program; Jeffery Rodesiler, 42, Hicksville, criminal trespass, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, mental health evaluation; Jason Buchert, 47, 1023 Wayne Ave., menacing, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Stephen Suttles, 36, 725 Moss St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Joshua West, 38, 520 Degler St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Courtney Smith, 32, 520 Haig St., driving under suspension, costs only.
Forfeiting bonds:
Amanda Riegel, 18, Columbia, Mo., possession of drug paraphernalia ($250), possession of marijuana ($180); Rodney Tester, 52, Hicksville, failure to confine dog ($125), failure to confine dog ($55); Tony Wesley, 45, Ney, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial:
James Berger, 32, address unavailable, domestic violence; Nathan Heffernan, 26, Anderson, Ind., two counts OVI, failure to control, no safety belt; Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Napoleon, obstructing, no safety belt; Andrew Bump, 19, 1723 Cimarron Lane, OVI, speed, child endangerment in a motor vehicle; Darline Clemens, 61, 4148 Timber Lane, OVI, lanes of travel; Michael Villarreal, 49, 4204 Rolling Meadows Boulevard, two counts OVI, marked lanes; Henry Butler Jr., 55, 1391 Milwaukee Ave., disorderly conduct; Matthew Lucas, 43, address unavailable, domestic violence; Isaiah Webb, 23, Indianapolis, Ind., OVI, improper right turn, possession of marijuana; John Kennedy, 31, Cecil, no operator’s license; Charles Gee, 46, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Heather McKenzie, 44, 1516 Darbyshire Drive, driving under suspension; Anthony Noto, 45, theft, 23489 1/2 Nagel Road; Duane Thompson, 63, Hicksville, OVI, lanes of travel.
