Samantha Sauer, 41, 8223 Ohio 66, failure to confine dog, $25 fine; telecommunications harassment, $250 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended.
Jacqueline Snyder, 48, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., criminal mischief, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended; theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, shoplifter alternative course in lieu of two days jail.
Rontoy Manning, 40, 1698 Cimarron Lane, driving under suspension, $500 fine suspended; speed, $150 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Titus Rigg, 21, 204 Cleveland Ave., criminal damaging, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Bobby Taylor, 39, Montpelier, telecommunications harassment, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 10 days jail suspended; aggravated menacing, dismissed.
Justin Flores, 37, 1729 Ginter Road, unauthorized use of property, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended; Suzanna Keegan, 27, 1264 Myrna St., possession of marijuana, $150 fine suspended; Amber McCabe, 42, Ney, disorderly conduct, $25 fine.
Bonds forfeited:
Audry Butcher, 65, 844 N. Clinton St., possession of marijuana ($250); Sandra Lopez, 45, 775 Village Lane, possession of marijuana ($250); Samantha Meyer, 31, 20475 Schick Road, failure to confine dog ($125); Eric Retcher, 50, 05325 Stever Road, failure to wear dog tags ($125).
Alessandro Garza, 25237 Bowman Road, possession of drug paraphernalia ($205); possession of marijuana ($180).
Set for pretrial:
Michael Hernandez, 50, address unavailable, domestic violence; Russell Notestine, 62, 2169 S. Jefferson Ave., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct; Kimberly Duncan, 28, Bryan, OVI, lanes of travel, speed; Nathan Gallant, 30, 6234 Domersville Road, OVI, no tail lights, driving with headphones; Erica McGuire, 44, Holgate, OVI, lanes of travel; Lucinda Seip, 65, 708 North St., OVI, lanes of travel.
