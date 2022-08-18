Casey Billingsley, 34, Fort Wayne, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $200,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Terrell Mckinsey, 23, 1557 S. Clinton St., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony, and violating a protection order, a third-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court. His $250,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Philip Ours, 56, Hicksville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced:
Damari Embery, 24, Rensselaer, Ind., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension and violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Thymithy Boroff, 32, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, aggravated menacing, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; criminal damaging, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended.
Joseph Chiow, 21, 209 Lancelot Drive, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Michael Wood Jr., 33, 544 Haig St., wrongful entrustment, $150 fine; Angelica Aguilar, age and address unavailable, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Geneva Davis, 43, Fort Wayne, criminal damaging, $100 fine; Justin Travis, 34, 413 Greenler St., disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Travis Jenkins, 28, Stryker, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Misty Reynolds, 35, Delta, theft, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/150 days suspended, $15 restitution to Dollar General; Sonya Chiles, 47, 1010 Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Emma Recker, 25, Continental, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Roger Gerlach, 45, 1652 Spruce St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; James Berry, 58, 1051 Ralston Ave., disorderly conduct.
Forfeiting bonds: Kateesh Curry, 21, 305 W. Sessions St., possession of drug paraphernalia ($250); Cody Johnson, 32, 902 Jefferson Ave., failure to confine dog ($127).
Set for pretrial: Joshua Armstrong, 38, Napoleon, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence; Maurice Washington, 46, 1582 S. Clinton St., menacing; Tyler Daly, 22, Auburn, Ind., domestic violence; Austin Davila, 29, 321 W. Sherwood Drive, OVI, lanes of travel, no safety belt; Laural Harrmann, 36, Bryan, OVI, no tail lights, failure to comply; Bobby Taylor, 39, Montpelier, telecommunication harassment, aggravated menacing; Billy Beck, 50, Sherwood, driving under suspension, no operator’s license, no safety belt; Leondre Jackson, 45, 1101 Karnes Ave., two counts OVI, turn signal violation, child endangerment with OVI; Jeremiah Johnson, 40, Casston, OVI, driving over marked lanes; Cisco Gonzales, 21, 1849 Ginter Road, failure to confine dog.
