Elvin Yaxcal, 19, Hicksville, waived a preliminary hearing on the charge of interfering with custody, a fifth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $500,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Geoffrey Drehobl Jr., 35, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Marion Calhoun, 46, 910 Warren St., waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Dakota Coats, 24, 717 W. First St., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Jason Jeffries, 37, Findlay, disorderly conduct, $100 fine suspended, 10 days jail/9 days suspended; Jennifer Howe, 48, 1567 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Brittany Grunden, 34, 869 Summit St., driving without a license, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Chad Cover, 43, 25828 Watson Road, illegal possession of deer ($150); Nathan Holbrook, 40, 1819 Maumee Drive, illegal possession of deer ($150); Andrew Imthurn, 20, no fur taker permit ($150); Israel Miller, 45, 19978 Bostater Road, failure to carry deer license ($150).
Set for pretrial hearing: Cedric Jones, 38, 785 Village Lane, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass; Amanda West, 41, 844 N. Clinton St., domestic violence; Sarah Myers, 40, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, use of illegal plates; Gary Szabo, 53, 1057 Valley Forge Drive, OVI, failure to drive on right half of roadway; Breanna Williams, 25, 206 Williams St., OVI, driving under suspension, continuous lanes; Larry Bell III, 24, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., possession of marijuana; Devin Cooksey, 21, Montpelier, theft; Rhiannon French, 39, 13526 Fullmer Road, theft; Whitney Reynolds, 36, 13536 Fullmer Road, two counts theft; Isabel Torres, 40, Montpelier, theft.
