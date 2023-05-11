Nathan Rhonehouse, 39, 1516 Terrawenda Drive, appeared on the charge of strangulation, a fourth-degree felony. The case was continued for further proceedings and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Sentenced: Gary Seiple, 48, 622 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, costs only; speed, $45 fine.
Ricky Tressler, 62, 1024 Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Nathan Meglich, 36, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Kaylee Hughes, 20, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., driving without licensed driver, $100 fine; John Chapman, 50, Ney, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Caleb Morrison, 22, 29626 Standley Road, theft, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, complete shoplifters alternative course, restitution of $33.78 to Walmart; Jazmyn Schang, 23, Archbold, theft, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, restitution of $98.94 to Walmart; William Garland, 27, 845 Bell St., endangering children, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Allyson Parker Clement, 31, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Nelson Shipley, 64, 2002 Baltimore Road, failure to register dog, $25 fine.
Forfeiting bond: Taylor Hodge, 24, 840 Karnes Ave., failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Robert Austermiller, 80, Malinta, menacing by stalking, criminal trespass; David Jones, 56, 26704 Arena Drive, disorderly conduct; Fauna Plotts, 32, Holgate, domestic violence; Chelsey Bryant, 26, 509 Rulf St., wrongful entrustment, falsification; Kurt Yeasley Jr., 29, 6695 Ohio 15, driving under suspension, falsification; Alex Mowery, 35, 19275 Ohio 111, vehicle trespass, disorderly conduct; Joseph Wiswell, 50, Paulding, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Brandon Martinez, 22, Wauseon, OVI, violation of marked lanes, underage consumption; Robert Conlogue, 54, Adrian, Mich., OVI, disobeyed traffic control device; Camryn Bekkering, 21, 231 E. Broadway Ave., OVI, violation of marked lanes.
