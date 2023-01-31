Joshua Owens, 20, Fort Wayne, made an initial appearance on a charge of fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% allowance and the case was continued until today.
Joshua Owens, 20, Fort Wayne, made an initial appearance on a charge of fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% allowance and the case was continued until today.
Sentenced: Anthony Meyer, 55, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; failure to yield, no safety belt, dismissed.
Brandon Jones, 34, Indianapolis, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month operator's license suspension; possession of drug possession, $150 fine; marked lanes, speed and no operator's license, dismissed.
Austin Peters, 26, 2002 Baltimore Road, possession of drug paraphernalia, $10 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Tristian Alcanter, 22, Fort Wayne, failure to control, $25 fine; Adam Ellis, 34, Toledo, passing a public service vehicle, $50 fine; Jett Jeffrey, 28, 618 Ravine Ave., failure to confine dog, $25 fine.
Set for pretrial hearing: Wyatt Stahl, 24, Lima, OVI, marked lanes; Ashley Cole, 33, 1461 Mustang Drive, OVI, leaving the scene; Donovan Joyner, 24, 1371 Moll Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious registration, driving under suspension; Gregory King, 25, Mark Center, cruelty to companion animal; Chad Thompson, 55, Hicksville, assault; Willard Maddox, 18, 517 Tiedeman Ave., driving under suspension, no tail lights; Mark Castillo, 31, 26640 Shindler Road, OVI, driving under suspension, lanes of travel; Brittany Greiner, 36, 1691 Durango Drive, OVI, marked lanes; Larry Colgan, 72, OVI, failure to yield at the stop sign, left of center; Jaclyn Stuckey, 37, Antwerp, OVI, lanes of travel; Gary Goff, 34, Middletown, Ind., no operator's license, speed; Michael Kelly, 43, Ney, assault; William Moog, 85, Sherwood, sexual imposition.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.