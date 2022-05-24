Shannon Howell, 27, Toledo, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of breaking and entering and vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony. She was bound over to a Defiance County grand jury and her bond was continued.

Leon Oldham, 40, Toledo, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of breaking and entering and vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony. He was bound over to a Defiance County grand jury and his bond was continued.

Set for pretrial hearing: Troy Klingler, 40, 588 St. Paul St., aggravated menacing; Michael Lash, 21, 1567 S. Clinton St., OVI, driving under suspension, open container, drug abuse; Derek Bryant, 56, 313 Aspen Terrace, OVI, turn signal violation, no safety belt; Christopher Long, 22, 514 Gibson St., no safety belt; Jeffrey Jones, 54, Manhattan, Ill., resisting arrest, obstructing official business, misuse of 911, disorderly conduct with intoxication.

Forfeiting bond: Elainna Miller, 21, Cincinnati, possession of marijuana ($259).

Sentenced:

Martir Valladares Banegas, 21, Indianapolis, Ind., no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine; texting and driving, $50; distracted driving, $100 fine; no safety belt, costs only.

Oliver King, 36, 904 Corwin St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to control, no safety belt, dismissed.

Jason Ruder, 44, 134 Main St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; turn at intersection, dismissed.

Makayla Moody Osborne, 18, 777 Village Lane, no operator's license, $100 fine.

