Sentenced: Cristine Perez, 33, Indianapolis, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; no safety belt, $20 fine; possession of marijuana, costs only; no operator’s license and speed, dismissed.
Devin Cooksey, 22, Montpelier, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, restitution of $299.90 to Walmart; Kandace Porthouse, 27, 106 Seneca St., driving under suspension, $50 fine; Zackary Kovalkevich, 23, 14531 Road 163, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Reid Keeley, 22, Hicksville, violation of protection order, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/175 days suspended;
Set for pretrial hearing: Jayden Northrup, 18, 218 Corwin St., three counts theft; Amber Mahan, 32, 10587 Haller Road, domestic violence; Scott Hoblit, 45, 214 S. Clinton St., theft; Pamela Graves, 41, 227 Wabash Ave., theft; Brittany Houck, 31, 1983 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension, expired license plates; Rhonda Stahl, 49, Grover Hill, driving under suspension; Daniel Ordway, 29, Ottawa, OVI, driving under suspension, fictitious registration, lanes of travel; Aaron Powell, 40, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, littering, criminal trespass, failure to display license plates; Zackary Kovalkevich, 23, 14531 Road 163, use of illegal license plate; James Dunn III, 32, 15119 Maumee St., aggravated menacing, inducing panic, telecommunications harassment.
Dismissed: Artie Short Jr., 42, 923 Summit St., theft; Titus Rigg, 22, 204 Cleveland Ave., disorderly conduct.
