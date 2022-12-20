Nicholas Kelley, 18, Bryan, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $150,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Elliot Simmons, 33, 1813 Wildwood Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and the case was bound over to common pleas court. His $100,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Sentenced: Paul Anderson, 46, 844 N. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; turn signal violation, costs only.
Lillianna Egia, 19, 859 Washington Ave., possession of marijuana, $150 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Shawn Houck, 52, 1518 Westgate Drive, protection order violation (two counts), $2,000 fine, 180 days jail.
Mark Trinko, 59, 531 Tiedeman Ave., OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, one-year license suspension, substance abuse assessment; temporary permit violation, $100 fine; continuous lanes, costs only; no headlights at night, costs; open container, costs only.
Jacob Sholl, 32, Bryan, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail, restitution of $258; OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail, parking on roadway, expired operator’s license, failure to register, dismissed.
Heather Ellison, 47, 21913 Roehrig Road, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; continuous lanes, dismissed.
Jalen Longoria, 28, Wauseon, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speed, violation of marked lanes, no safety belt, dismissed.
Brady Sloan, 26, 316 Clinton St., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of two days jail; OVI, failure to register, dismissed.
Carol Monserrate, 55, 1046 E. Second St., disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, mental health assessment; assault, dismissed.
James Berger, 32, Leipsic, disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 fine suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, batterer’s intervention program; violation of temporary protection order, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/169 days suspended.
Billy Beck, 50, Sherwood, no operator’s license, $100 fine; driving under suspension, no safety belt, dismissed.
Michael Elders, 36, Hicksville, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of marijuana, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; no tail lights, costs only; OVI, dismissed.
Riley Evearitt, 25, Toledo, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; no turn signal violation, costs only; OVI, dismissed.
Roxanne Rupp, 39, Archbold, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail; Trevor Warncke, 24, 09488 Adams Ridge Road, telecommunications harassment, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Mary Winkler, 44, 5821 Moser Road, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail; Kris Harmon, 27, 1410 S. Jackson Ave., 27, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail; Austin Tovar, 22, Stryker, drug abuse, $100 fine; Cade Mansfield, 29, 22583 Bowman Road, failure to confine dog, $75 fine; Isaac Sanchez Rivera, 44, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Ryan Hannon, 32, Bryan, no deer permit ($150); Jason Hutchinson, 23, 13330 Guy Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia ($205); Luis Carlos Reinoso, 36, St. Louis, Mo., possession of marijuana ($281); Dennis Wiemken, 69, 6325 Egler Road, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Heidi Donaldson, 41, Muncie, Ind., no operator license; Shafaq Parvez, 22, Dyer, Ind., driving under suspension, expired plates; Jay Hill, 34, Toledo, falsification; Jacob Leach, 47, 754 Chippewa Drive, driving under suspension; Evan Proxmire, 21, 1461 S. Jackson Ave., OVI, turn signal violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Daniel Upfold, 29, 1244 S. Jackson St., OVI, speed, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.