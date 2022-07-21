Joshua Spears, 39, 29037 Steinmaier Road, waived his right to a preliminary on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His personal recognizance bond with GPS monitoring was continued.
Misty Kirtz, 41, Paulding, appeared via video as a fugitive of justice on a warrant from Wells County, Ind., Superior Court. He waived extradition and was available for immediate release to Wells County authorities.
Dylan Santos, 30, 1810 Baltimore Road, appeared via video for arraignment on the charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The case along with a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence was continued until Wednesday. Bond continues as set at $150,000 with 10% allowed.
Sentenced:
Elias Lubow, 22, Adrian, Mich., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, two counts driving under suspension, speed, no safety belt, dismissed.
Carlos Ramirez, 38, 1201 Ayersville Ave., OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, substance abuse assessment; OVI, tinted windows, endangering children, dismissed.
Keith Brannon, 30, 1120 Ayersville Ave., leaving the scene, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail suspended, six-month operator's license suspension; assured clear distance, $25 fine.
Jimmy May, 20, 544 Haig St., driving without a licensed driver, $100 fine; Maci Westmeister, 18, Shelby, physical control, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail suspended, continue current treatment; Michael Wood Jr., 23, 544 Haig St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Robert Boroff, 29, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bond: Cole Dockery, 25, 1636 Terrawenda Drive, failure to confine dog ($150).
Set for pretrial hearing:
Franklin Christlieb, 39, Fort Wayne, OVI, driving under suspension; Jonathan Saleski, age and address unavailable, criminal trespassing; Daniel Schwartz, age and address unavailable, criminal trespassing; Damon Coressel, 26, Ney, OVI; Amber Childree, 23, 522 Grover Ave., leaving the scene, disobeyed traffic control device.
