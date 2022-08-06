Joshua Bryant, 35, 15650 Highland Center Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced:
Donald Dougal Sr., 50, 765 Harrison Ave., obstructing official business, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, $100 fine; resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Misty Reynolds, 35, Delta, theft, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, restitution to Meijer of $61.60; criminal trespassing, dismissed.
Joelynn Averesch, 19, Continental, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; speed, failure to control, dismissed.
Timothy Wilson, 66, Napoleon, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Derek Bryant, 56, 313 Aspen Terrace Drive, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, 90-day operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; turn signal violation, no safety belt, dismissed.
Dean Palmer Jr., 40, Cecil, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, dismissed.
Selena Medina, 27, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., criminal trespass, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Elias Hernandez, 31, 1550 Crystal Cove Court, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; Larry Bell III, 23, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Sheila Fields, 64, 25114 Watson Road, attempted theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Dennis Caryer, 75, allowing an animal running at large, costs only.
Forfeiting bond:
Jessica Eicher, 39, Hicksville, disorderly conduct ($161).
Set for pretrial:
Sonya Chiles, 47, 1010 Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Derrek Sharp, 32, Mark Center, domestic violence; Kylee Agness, 37, Scott, driving under suspension, expired license plates; Robert Mann III, 35, 263 Broadway Ave., driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes; Keagan Missler, 19, Van Wert, driving under suspension; Spencer Moulton, 54, Kokomo, Ind., driving under suspension, speed.
