Jeremiah Power, 45, Sherwood, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced: Damien Flores-McCloud, 19, 1541 Westgate Drive, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, batterer’s intervention.

Ashlee Kelty, 33, 627 Moss St., endangering children, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended.

Mark Varner, 47, 503 Corwin St., domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/89 days, complete anger management or batterer’s intervention program.

Wendy Jones, 44, 718 Pierce St., obstructing, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years.

Shawn Spencer, 42, expired plates, costs only.

Nikyla Church, 19, 21885 Bowman Road, stop sign, $25.

David Ysasaga, 68, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, restitution of $299 to Walmart; Brandon Hamilton, 19, Mark Center, $500/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail.

Kurtis Kennedy, 31, Olean, N.Y., no operator’s license, $100 fine; Jevin Armbruster, 23, 2920 Ohio 66, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Corey Williams Jr., 21, 12241 Dohoney Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Shaley Ben Moshe, 30, 10413 Ashpacher Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Sharon Grond, 57, 898 Downs St., criminal trespass, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended.

Robert Mann III, 35, 263 Broadway Street, unauthorized use of property, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 10 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; driving under suspension, two charges of vehicle trespass, dismissed.

Alejandra Rocio, 29, Fort Wayne, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, dismissed with costs.

Japheth Esparza, 19, 748 Harrison Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; tinted windows, costs only.

Octavio Lemus Gutierrez, 40, 1678 Cimmaron Lane, two counts no operator’s license, $200; lanes of travel, $25.

Israel Aguilar, 23, Stryker, firearm in vehicle, $500 fine/$250 dismissed, 90 days jail dismissed, no similar violation for two years; OVI, $625 fine/$250 dismissed, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; physical control, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; weapon with intoxication, failure to control, drug abuse, dismissed with costs.

Elijah Rinebolt, 32, 848 King St., assault, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, criminal damage, driving under suspension, dismissed with costs.

Jeremy Vold, 47, Napoleon, assault, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, anger management assessment; fictitious plates, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Tomas Walters, 742 Deerwood Drive, OVI, $850 fine, 180 days jail/150 suspended, substance abuse assessment, two-year license suspension; physical control, obstruction, noise, driving without a license, dismissed with costs.

Tamarah Chamul, 35, Hicksville, speed, $50; no operator’s license, costs only.

Forfeiting bonds: Sandra Lopez, 45, 775 Village Lane, failure to confine dog ($125); Lacey Evans, 37, 636 Harrison Ave., failure to confine dog ($125).

Set for pretrial hearing: Glen Kunkle, 34, Morenci, Mich., resisting arrest, drug abuse, physical control, open container; Craig Smith, 64, driving under suspension; Jason Ruder, 44, 134 Main Street, OVI; Oliver King, 36, 904 Corwin St., possession of marijuana, OVI, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, failure to control, no seat belt; Hunter Matney, 28, 414 Juliet St., OVI; Rhonda Stahl, 48, Grover Hill, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, OVI, violation of marked lanes, lanes of travel, obstructed view, unsafe vehicle, red light turn, failure to register, no seat belt; James Allen, 53, Oakwood, resisting arrest, driving under suspension, fleeing and eluding; Jason Dodson, 43, 25119 Mekus Road, OVI; Scott Miller, 57, 1518 Westgate Drive, obstructing, driving under suspension, red light turn; Joseph Daly, 53, Hicksville, OVI, slow speed; Terence Williams, II, 22, Toledo, disorderly conduct; Thomas Ysasaga, 75, 930 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension; Zane Bartley, 35, Paulding, driving under suspension, no tail lights; Carlos Garza, 25, 19345 Ohio 15, marked lanes; Zachary Cameron, 36, Angola, Ind., OVI, speed, no seat belt; Jackie Porter, 46, 536 Haig St., assured clear distance; Katina Ward, 44, 25046 Watson Road, driving under suspension; Elias Lubow, 21, Adrian, Mich., drug paraphernalia/marijuana, OVI; Hannah Bowen, 34, 130 Wabash Ave., violation of rabies quarantine, abandon animals; Clinton Cramer, 32, 825 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension; Erby Gonzales, 29, 648 Riverside Ave., OVI; Monty West, 40, 1051 Ralston Ave., leaving the scene, failure to control; Roger Starr, 38, Napoleon, telephone harassment.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments