Set for pretrial hearings set: Joshua Yates, 31, Bryan, fictitious registration, driving under suspension, failure to comply; Christine Nofzinger, 41, Bryan, OVI, failure to yield at stop sign, no safety belt, possession of drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana; Antatius Singleton, 30, 875 Regonda Drive, OVI, turn signal violation, possession of marijuana; Jason Kremer, 38, Oakwood, OVI; David Herman, 53, Bryan, OVI, improper starting/backing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Forfeiting bonds: Davinder Singh, 28, Brampton, Ont., violation of marked lanes ($145); Cloey Maag, 20, 519 Grover Ave., failure to confine dog ($125).

Sentenced: Robert Mann III, 35, 263 Broadway Ave., driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Brian Perez, 21, Van Wert, no operator’s license, $30 fine.

