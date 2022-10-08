Antoine Allen, 40, Fort Wayne, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; expired license, expired plates and left of center, dismissed.
Brian Carpenter, 44, Lima, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month operator's license suspension; signal lights, dismissed.
Kimiko Iwo, 32, Holgate, no operator's license, costs only; speed, $45 fine.
Mark Hernandez, 51, 7640 Ohio 15, protection order violation, $500 fine/$400 suspended; 180 days jail/167 days suspended; Montrell Betts, 23, Toledo, passing a public service vehicle, $100 fine; Brendan Bergman, 27, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bonds:
Hykeym Jefferson, 21, Sherwood, possession of marijuana ($259); Kamile Moss, 19, 190 Lakeview Drive, failure to control dog ($125); Patricia Nye, 53, Hicksville, failure to register dog ($127); failure to control dog ($55).
Set for pretrial:
Jaylen Rollins, 18, 1811 Wildwood Court, no operator's license; Raymond Shultz, 47, Napoleon, driving under suspension; Brendan Bergman, 27, Sherwood, theft; Heather Ellison, 47, 21913 Roehrig Road, OVI, continuous lines; Christina Burk, 32, 263 E. Broadway Ave., two counts disorderly conduct.
